Man Group plc Has $35.30 Million Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 228.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,348 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 487,843 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $35,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Shares of BK opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

