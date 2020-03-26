Man Group plc Has $35.40 Million Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 1.33% of WD-40 worth $35,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 1,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $183.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.75. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.34. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $153.91 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.