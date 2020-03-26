Man Group plc Has $36.01 Million Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,857 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 1.17% of Cogent Communications worth $36,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 93.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 205,502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $3,429,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 51,842 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,918,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 37,912 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,034 shares of company stock valued at $645,271. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $87.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 84.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.37%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

