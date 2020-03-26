Man Group plc Has $36.79 Million Stock Position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,280 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.64% of Choice Hotels International worth $36,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $8,495,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 459,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.97. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHH. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Longbow Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

