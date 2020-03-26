Man Group plc Has $38.29 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50,868 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $38,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 59,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 25,013 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 190,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,229.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $155.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

