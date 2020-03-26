Man Group plc Has $38.82 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.72% of Primerica worth $38,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Primerica by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,494,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,719,000 after buying an additional 144,495 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85,205 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,625,000 after buying an additional 44,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PRI opened at $80.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average of $123.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.