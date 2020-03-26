Man Group plc Has $38.99 Million Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 1.10% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $38,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $659,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,987,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,931,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $512,090.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,375.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,202 shares of company stock worth $3,699,766 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

