Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,638 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.92% of Landstar System worth $41,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $95.26 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.24.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

