Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,033 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.49% of Robert Half International worth $36,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Robert Half International by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,601,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,197 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Robert Half International by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after acquiring an additional 377,951 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 668,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,223,000 after acquiring an additional 291,721 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after acquiring an additional 204,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 108.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,604 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.