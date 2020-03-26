Man Group plc Purchases 1,382,786 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382,786 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of Vale worth $35,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Vale by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vale by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vale by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VALE opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Vale SA has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

