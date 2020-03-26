Man Group plc Purchases 163,962 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,962 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 1.68% of Meritage Homes worth $39,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,967,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,616.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.83. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

