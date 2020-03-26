Man Group plc Raises Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,936,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,395 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 1.67% of LexinFintech worth $40,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,006,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,538,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,262,000 after buying an additional 1,557,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,899,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,052,000 after buying an additional 997,677 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after buying an additional 496,189 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 310.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 299,997 shares during the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.96. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $2.31. LexinFintech had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. China Renaissance Securities lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.58 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

