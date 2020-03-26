Man Group plc Sells 1,001,756 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,078 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,001,756 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,797,206,000 after buying an additional 469,848 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after buying an additional 326,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Oracle stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.