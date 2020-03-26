Man Group plc Sells 123,072 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,072 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.65% of Unum Group worth $38,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

