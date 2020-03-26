Man Group plc Sells 31,360 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 31,360 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.76% of Amedisys worth $40,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $57,827.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,315.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $1,825,933.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and have sold 23,129 shares valued at $4,439,923. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $161.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $106.65 and a 12 month high of $202.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.73.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Stephens lifted their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.