Man Group plc Sells 331,253 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,253 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.28% of Evergy worth $40,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,280 shares of company stock valued at $724,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08. Evergy has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

