Man Group plc Sells 47,067 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,067 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.23% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $39,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, First Analysis lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.38.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

