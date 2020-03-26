Man Group plc Trims Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,592 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.22% of Omnicom Group worth $39,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC opened at $52.16 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.