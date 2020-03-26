Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,048 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.74% of Manhattan Associates worth $37,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.62. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $90.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

