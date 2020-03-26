Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the February 27th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, CEO Assaf Ran acquired 8,000 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Insiders acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,565 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOAN. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 75,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.42. 106,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,175. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 61.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Bridge Capital will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

