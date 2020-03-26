Manna (MANNA) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Manna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. In the last week, Manna has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Manna has a total market capitalization of $238,326.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001658 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000266 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,527.75 or 0.98137448 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011766 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,657,390 coins and its circulating supply is 656,917,592 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

