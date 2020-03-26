Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 27th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mannatech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.54% of Mannatech worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 0.98. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $18.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

