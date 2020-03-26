Mark J. Hawkins Sells 876 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $133,738.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,600.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRM traded up $7.67 on Thursday, reaching $154.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,572,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,780. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.92 and a 200-day moving average of $163.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $137.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

