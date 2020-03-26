Mark Patrick Mader Sells 36,258 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 36,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $1,592,088.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,255,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,942,000.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00.

Shares of SMAR traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,001. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.76. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.