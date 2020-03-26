Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.5% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.20% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $112,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after buying an additional 695,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,393,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,913 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,607,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,722,000 after acquiring an additional 92,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,979,000 after acquiring an additional 833,612 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,305. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

