Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,624 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.12% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $67,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,560,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

MMC traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

