Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 125,795 Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 134.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,795 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Newmark Group worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMRK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 664.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Newmark Group stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $771.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Newmark Group Inc has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

