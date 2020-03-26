Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 622.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 369,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 304,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

