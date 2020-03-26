Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 151,233 Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.81% of Capital Southwest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital Southwest news, CEO Bowen S. Diehl bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $200,165.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 48,137 shares of company stock valued at $505,217 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $195.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.33. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.21%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

