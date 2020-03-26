Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 19,055 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in ResMed by 2,783.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in ResMed by 389.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares in the company, valued at $17,122,745.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.94. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.81 and a 1-year high of $177.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

