Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 90,554 Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.93% of Northwest Pipe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NWPX. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Pipe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.70. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $72.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Franson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $370,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.