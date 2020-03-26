Marshall Wace LLP Buys 10,770 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 204.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Linde by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,781,000 after buying an additional 467,156 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $79,115,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Linde by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 792,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,236,000 after buying an additional 350,504 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,902,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at $30,791,621.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIN opened at $165.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.99. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.93.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

