Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 350,295 SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of SLM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of SLM by 245.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 60,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 13.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 119,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 43.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. SLM Corp has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.30.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

