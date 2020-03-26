Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.21% of United States Oil Fund worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 868.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $5.08 on Thursday. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.