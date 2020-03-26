Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146,662 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Pentair by 25.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 259.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 220,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $29.01 on Thursday. Pentair PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.