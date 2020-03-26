Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.10 Million Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,274 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.19% of BP Midstream Partners worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $848.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.75% and a net margin of 130.68%. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

