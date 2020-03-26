Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102,827 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.31% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,078,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after acquiring an additional 652,339 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOLI shares. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Shares of HOLI opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $170.11 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

