Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.21 Million Stake in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 299.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Colliers International Group worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 113,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $92.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $928.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.77 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $12,086,847.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

