Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,505 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.57% of SurModics worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SurModics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 55,696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SurModics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of SurModics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SurModics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SurModics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered SurModics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SurModics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRDX opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. SurModics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

