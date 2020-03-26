Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 4,902.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,401 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.88% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 212,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 33,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 530,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

