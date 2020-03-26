Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,045 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Brunswick worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Brunswick by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.90. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.39.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

