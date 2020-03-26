Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 520.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,511 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 719,325 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Catalent by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,469,000 after buying an additional 549,881 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Catalent by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,667,000 after buying an additional 538,251 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Catalent by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,621,000 after buying an additional 330,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,709,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,524,000 after buying an additional 178,773 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

