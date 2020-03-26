Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.40 Million in 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 348,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.24% of 360 Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in 360 Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in 360 Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 360 Finance by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 Finance alerts:

Shares of QFIN opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. 360 Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QFIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded 360 Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

360 Finance Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.