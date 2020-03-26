Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.47 Million in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 207,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.51% of Diamond S Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DSSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE DSSI opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.98 million and a P/E ratio of 33.97. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

