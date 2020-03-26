Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.49 Million in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Evergy by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Evergy by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $51.90 on Thursday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

