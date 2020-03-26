Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3 Million in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 165,229 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.69% of Rosetta Stone as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Rosetta Stone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Rosetta Stone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RST. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE RST opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Rosetta Stone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

