Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $101.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.30 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.41.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.