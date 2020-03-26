Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 201,118 Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 263.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.43% of Forterra worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Forterra by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Forterra by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 2,552.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Forterra Inc has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forterra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Forterra to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

