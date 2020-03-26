Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 92,624 Shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.37% of Surgery Partners worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 646,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGRY shares. ValuEngine raised Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Benchmark downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of SGRY opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Surgery Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $517.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

