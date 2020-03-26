Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Altra Industrial Motion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.34 per share, with a total value of $115,673.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,157.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

